$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Herc posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. Herc’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 602.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.37. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.