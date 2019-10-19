$1.84 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post sales of $1.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.67 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $10.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aravive in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Aravive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other Aravive news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

