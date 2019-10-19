$1.61 EPS Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.56. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

HSY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $153.07. 609,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,125. Hershey has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.