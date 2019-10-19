$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 357.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 775,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,765.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $22,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.