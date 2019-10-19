$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,903. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 16.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 72.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

