-$0.41 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.43). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,906,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. 1,103,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,598. The company has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

