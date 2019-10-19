$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

