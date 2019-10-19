$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.43. 22,892,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

