-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 199,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

