$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

