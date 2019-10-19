$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.14. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of WING opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $127,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.