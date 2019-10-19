-$0.15 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.05). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Conifer news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 193,269 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $724,758.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 93,233 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $349,623.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conifer stock remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Conifer has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

