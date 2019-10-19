-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.04). Lilis Energy posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lilis Energy.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LLEX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,723. Lilis Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

