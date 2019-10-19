-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.32). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of WLL opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $615.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 158,045 shares during the period.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.