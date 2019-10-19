-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Medley Capital reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medley Capital.
Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 165.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Loukas Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MCC opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Medley Capital has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Medley Capital Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.