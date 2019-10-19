-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Medley Capital reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 165.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Loukas Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCC opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Medley Capital has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

