ZTCoin (ZT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.29 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $226,401.00 worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043061 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.56 or 0.06037355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042262 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,948,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.