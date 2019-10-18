ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 12.6% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00030428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $22,605.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00229488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.01144718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,831 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

