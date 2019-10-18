Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,560,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,535 shares.The stock last traded at $71.11 and had previously closed at $70.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.55 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $31,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

