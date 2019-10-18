Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 100,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $135,811.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,954,962.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,489 shares of company stock valued at $984,064. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,553.7% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.