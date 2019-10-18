Zhang Financial LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 9.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 58,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,552. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $126.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

