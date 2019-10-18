Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,248. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

