Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $86.15. 2,860,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

