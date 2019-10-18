Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Zebra Technologies stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.75. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 198.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.