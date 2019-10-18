Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.75. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

In related news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 198.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

