Zealium Market Cap Achieves $13,121.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,121.00 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,231 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,231 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.