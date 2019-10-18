Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given $32.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $440,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

