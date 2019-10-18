Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK remained flat at $$17.51 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.08.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

