Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,846. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

