Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Buy

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 252,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,394. Sleep Number has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sleep Number by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,999,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

