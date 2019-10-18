Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) to Hold

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SQBG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 5,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.61. Sequential Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQBG. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 548,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

