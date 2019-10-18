Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to “Buy”

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

