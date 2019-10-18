Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to “Hold”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SALM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

SALM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 68,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.