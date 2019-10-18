Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to “Buy”

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,088. The stock has a market cap of $443.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $191,812.50. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $247,225.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500. 63.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

