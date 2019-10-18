Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to “Buy”

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.46 and a quick ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,012,700.00. Insiders have sold 172,490 shares of company stock worth $11,511,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after acquiring an additional 426,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

