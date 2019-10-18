Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) to “Hold”

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.