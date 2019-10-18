Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 298,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

