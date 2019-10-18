Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti cut their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,212. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

