Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

PEB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 571,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

