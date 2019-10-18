Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. COMSCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

