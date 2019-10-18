Zacks Investment Research Lowers Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 533,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.35 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,229.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.