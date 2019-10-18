Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCBK. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

