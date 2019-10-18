Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 120,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

