Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Sell

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSANY. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

