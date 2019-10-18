Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CELTF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centamin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CELTF stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

