Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.97). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price objective on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nevro by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after buying an additional 1,497,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nevro by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after buying an additional 1,470,807 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after buying an additional 720,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,818,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 216,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

