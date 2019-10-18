Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.16 million and the lowest is $36.43 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $153.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $154.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.15 million, with estimates ranging from $164.88 million to $172.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

