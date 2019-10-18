Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.44. L3Harris posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 88,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

