Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

CTXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 90,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,217. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur acquired 2,234,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,798,297 shares of company stock worth $2,544,067. Company insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

