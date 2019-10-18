Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 686.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AT. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of AT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 28.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 13.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 39.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 218,039 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

