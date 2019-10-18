Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $84.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $77.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $496.22 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $171.92. 404,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $6,175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,236,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 121,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

