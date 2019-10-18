Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Primoris Services reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 226.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

